Mammovan in Reno thi week

The Nevada Health Centers&amp;rsquo; Mammovan .
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:16 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mammovan returns to Reno this week, offering free and reduced price breast cancer screenings.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the Mammovan. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

The screenings are targeted for women age 40 and older Those younger than 40 can get screenings with a referral from a health care provider.

The Mammovan will be at Northern Nevada HOPES at 580 W. 5th St. in Reno from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday; at the Community Health Alliance at 1055 Wells Ave. in Reno from 7:40 am. To 3;40 p.m. on Thursday; and at Access to Healthcare at 4001 S. Virginia St. in Reno from 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

