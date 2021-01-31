Carson City businesses hoping next legislative session helps bottom line

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada lawmakers will be back in Carson City Monday for a four-month legislative session. One item on the agenda is figuring out how to balance the state’s budget. With more bodies in Nevada’s capital, that could mean good news for others.

“It means we get an increase in business,” said Melody Demuth, The Fox Brewpub’s general manager. “We love when legislation starts. A lot of people come here. Right now with business being so slow it gives us hope that we can get back on track.”

Demuth says her business has been a hot-spot for local politicians in the past. After all, The Fox Brewpub and the Nevada State Legislature are across the street from each other.

“I think (lawmakers) just like the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s a nice place to unwind after the day.”

Demuth and her staff plan to roll out the red carpet for the dozens of lawmakers that could stop by. Starting Tuesday, the bar opposite the restaurant will be available.

“We will have the Fox’s Den open which a lot of the legislators like - coming in and hanging out at the bar and visiting.”

With the Coronavirus still posing a threat to the Northern Nevada community, Demuth wonders how much business the Fox Brewpub will get.

“I think that’s what we’re not sure about. How much are the lobbyists going to be here? How much is virtual? How much is it going to unpredictable?”

State legislators are expected to tackle issues surrounding property taxes, mining taxes, sales and gambling taxes, future elections, and redistricting.

