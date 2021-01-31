Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut LA inoculation site

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California officials decried anti-vaccination protesters who forced the temporary shutdown of the inoculation center at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the stadium as a precaution at about 2 p.m. Saturday after it was blocked by a few dozen demonstrators.

Hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line were stalled for about an hour.

The LA Times says the protest included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.

The vaccination center, one of the nation’s largest, reopened shortly before 3 p.m. The mayor’s office says despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled. No arrests were made.

