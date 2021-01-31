Advertisement

Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut LA inoculation site

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking...
Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California officials decried anti-vaccination protesters who forced the temporary shutdown of the inoculation center at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the stadium as a precaution at about 2 p.m. Saturday after it was blocked by a few dozen demonstrators.

Hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line were stalled for about an hour.

The LA Times says the protest included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.

The vaccination center, one of the nation’s largest, reopened shortly before 3 p.m. The mayor’s office says despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled. No arrests were made.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak listens to a reporter's question in his office in Carson City, Nev.,...
State officials: Rural counties cannot stop following COVID-19 restrictions
In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy...
2 dead as winter storm barrels through California
In this Jan. 9, 2021 file photo, transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a...
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever dying
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
Cisco Lamont Neal
Reno man gets 2-5 years in prison for child prostitution charge

Latest News

The Nevada Health Centers&amp;rsquo; Mammovan .
Mammovan in Reno thi week
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Captain Tom hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues