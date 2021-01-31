Advertisement

3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world

Lake Tahoe Sugar Pine trees
Lake Tahoe Sugar Pine trees(California State parks Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A big tree hunter who has been charting some of the largest trees in the West for more than a decade has added three in the Sierra Nevada to the list of tallest sugar pines known to exist in the world.

Michael W. Taylor recently documented two in the Tahoe National Forest west of Lake Tahoe nearly as tall as the length of a football field.

At 267 feet, 6 inches, and 267 feet, 1.8 inches, they are the second and third tallest sugar pines ever recorded.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported that the third, found in the Stanislaus National Forest, checks in at sixth on the all-time list at 253 feet, 2 inches.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tahoe Daily Tribune.)

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak listens to a reporter's question in his office in Carson City, Nev.,...
State officials: Rural counties cannot stop following COVID-19 restrictions
In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy...
2 dead as winter storm barrels through California
In this Jan. 9, 2021 file photo, transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a...
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever dying
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
Cisco Lamont Neal
Reno man gets 2-5 years in prison for child prostitution charge

Latest News

Volunteering app
Student's Award-winning App Matches Volunteers With Organizers
Carson City businesses hoping next legislative session helps bottom line
Carson City businesses hoping next legislative session helps bottom line
State lawmakers begin a new session February 1.
Carson City businesses hoping next legislative session helps bottom line
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 600 death benchmark reached