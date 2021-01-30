Vandalism at Sparks City Hall early Friday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A second government building in Sparks has been vandalized.

The Sparks Police Department reported someone vandalized a Sparks City Hall window at about 1:38 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of Sparks City Hall at432 Prater Way but police did not immediately provide an image from the video.

On Jan. 22, two people were involved in vandalizing Sparks Justice Court at 1675 E. Prater Way. Police arrested Derek Kuchler in that case and said another suspect was outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

