Tips to stay safe during the winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the number of rescues continues to rise this winter the Washoe County Sheriff’s HASTY Team - a search and rescue service in Northern Nevada - has some advice.

For Bill Macauley, who has been rescuing people for 42 years, cold conditions and snow makes helping people much more difficult for the HASTY team.

“Your vehicles aren’t as good. They can’t travel as fast. They use a lot more fuel while they’re out there so you don’t have the range you’d have otherwise,” he said of the mindset of drivers in the winter.

One problem Macauley runs into year after year is drivers who get too creative with their travel plans.

“Using the side roads to bypass the main roads when the main roads are closed is almost universally a bad idea.”

Narrow roads that are not traveled frequently pose an even bigger threat.

“(Drivers) get out there almost to the point where (they’ll) get stuck. There’s not much help,” Macauley said. “A lot of the time there is no cell signal once (they) do get stuck. Then there’s only one way in and out.”

If you decide to travel this winter, wear or bring clothes that are not made of water absorbent material. Stay out of the wind, and stay dry.

“When you get wet your body loses heat far faster,” said Macauley. “When you get a little wet and get some wind on it that’s about the worst circumstance you can get because you’ll start losing heat, you’ll start burning energy, and you don’t necessarily notice it until it’s too late.”

Macauley’s biggest piece of advice is to stay in safe, populated areas regardless of what outdoor recreational activity you’re doing.

