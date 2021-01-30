Advertisement

Tax battles expected to dominate Nevada Legislature in 2021

The Nevada Legislature
The Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Sam Metz
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Legislature is scheduled to reconvene on Monday for a four-month legislative session.

Lawmakers are expected focus primarily on balancing the state’s budget amid a pandemic that has devastated the economy and left them with less revenue to divvy up among departments.

They will either have to make cuts, raise taxes or hope a sooner-than-expected recovery will yield more tax revenue than projected.

Proposals to raise taxes on property and on specific industries like gambling or mining are set to be considered. Democrats enter the session with majorities in both legislative chambers despite losing several seats in November 2020.

