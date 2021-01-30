Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Patchy pogonip, or freezing fog, will develop overnight in areas where skies clear. Quiet weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. A storm will move into the region on Monday and bring Sierra snow and valley rain and snow through Wednesday morning. More winter driving conditions and road controls are likely. -Jeff