Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Patchy pogonip, or freezing fog, will develop overnight in areas where skies clear. Quiet weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. A storm will move into the region on Monday and bring Sierra snow and valley rain and snow through Wednesday morning. More winter driving conditions and road controls are likely. -Jeff

