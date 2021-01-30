Advertisement

Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.(United States Capitol Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor next week in the building’s Rotunda, congressional leaders said Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.

In their joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
Man lost in hills above Carson City rescued
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper

Latest News

Health insurance enrollment
Health Insurance Enrollment Period Extended
A truck is stranded on a dirt road and needs to be rescued
Tips to stay safe during the winter
This is an image the FBI alleges Ronald Sandlin used to raise money to go to the Capitol Riots.
Documents link 2 held in Las Vegas in Capitol riot to Idaho man
Nevada Health Link logo.
Additional open enrollment period begins February 15