Local health and beauty shop pushing through pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plumb and Pine, a new health and beauty shop in Reno, is powering through, thanks to the overwhelming support from the community, but not without its fair share of battles and successes.

“It’s been a very trying year on many many aspects.”

Jennifer Jeffers, the owner of Plumb and Pine, knows the game when it comes to running a small business. Her first store, Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar, has been open for five years.

“The first few months though with any business is hard,” Jeffers said.

But her dream of opening Plumb and Pine, a gender-neutral destination for facials, waxing, and nail services, came with a new set of challenges.

Jeffers added, “It was a rollercoaster. It was definitely exciting because I could see my vision but not sure what the community was going to do, nor what the government was going to tell us what we could do.”

The beauty salon opened on July 1, 2020, when the Coronavirus was ever-present.

“I’m trying to run a business that’s already open, and start a business, and I’m a wife and a mom of two girls and it was emotional.”

Jeffers says she was blown away by the support.

“Our community is absolutely amazing, I feel so lucky to have two businesses here in Reno and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Jeffers said.

She says she’s remaining optimistic for the road ahead.

Jeffers added, “We continue to grow, we continue to gain the trust of our community and our clients, and know that they’re safe when they come here. Having good skin builds your confidence, even if it’s covered behind a mask for right now.”

During a time where mental health is at the forefront, Jeffers is making it her mission to offer self-care to all men and women.

Masks are required when entering the business, and appointments are encouraged.

