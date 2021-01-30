Keeping your Valentine’s Day spending local

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, but there is still plenty of time to prepare.

Six local small businesses are teaming up to provide a COVID-19 friendly, stay-at-home package sure to make your partner smile.

“It’s a nice four-course dinner. You’ll not be super full at the end, but it’s a great relaxing two hour kind of cooking and eating night,” said Perenn Bakery co-owner, Aubrey O’Laskey.

The idea started with her and branched out to other local businesses working together to provide this Valentine’s Day service.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done a dinner package, but we really thought it would be a great time to launch it,” O’Laskey said.

The dinner package is designed for you to pick-up, prepare, and eat with your loved one.

“The kit is four courses. It includes the first course with crostini with blood oranges, pistachio. the second course is the most working intense. It is a butter cooked lobster with risotto so you’ll be making the risotto with your partner. The third course is duck or steak and for the fourth course a really nice chocolate pot de creme with rose and strawberry ganache and a little bit of salt,” said O’Laskey.

Along with the dinner you can order add-ons.

Kaitlin Chamberlain owns PB+J Collective Nanny Agency. She said, “We really were honored to have an opportunity to get back to our sitters and help some parents get a break and have a date night.”

Other add-ons include cocktails paired with the courses in the dinner package from death and taxes, or perhaps you want the perfectly paired wine with your meal, that’s available from craft wine and beer, or maybe a bouquet of flowers from Sierra Water and Believe in Recess.

“So everything is online. You get to see your entire menu,” said O’Laskey.

There is also a special treat you can order that your loved one may have never seen before.

“We’ve done red velvet croissants before Valentine’s Day, which we are again doing,” O’Laskey.

The cost for the four-course meal is $200 a couple. The deadline to order is February 5th. You’ll pick up the meal Friday on February 12 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Perenn Bakery.

Cocktails cost $14 a pairing. Bouquets cost $50. Baby sitting costs around $15 an hour with a four hour minimum.

Perenn Bakery is scheduled to open a second location in The Village at Rancharrah in the spring of 2021. Customers will watch pastry chefs make the food in special display areas. This location will be a full restaurant.

