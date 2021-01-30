Advertisement

Documents link 2 held in Las Vegas in Capitol riot to Idaho man

This is an image the FBI alleges Ronald Sandlin used to raise money to go to the Capitol Riots.
This is an image the FBI alleges Ronald Sandlin used to raise money to go to the Capitol Riots.(FBI)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal prosecutors are linking a Nevada man and a Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas on charges arising from U.S. Capitol rioting with an Idaho man arrested earlier this month in Boise.

Nathan DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin were in federal custody Friday pending an initial court appearance Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors say Sandlin solicited money to pay for him, DeGrave and Josiah Colt of Idaho to get to Washington, where each was allegedly seen on video in the Capitol. Sandlin is accused of fighting with police and is seen on video apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.

