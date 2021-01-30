Buy T-shirts to support Washoe County volunteer search-and-rescue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue HASTY team celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and the public ca support the all-volunteer force by buying $30 t-shirts to help pay for equipment.

The UPF 50 HASTY Team t-shirts promote all training specialties: : helicopter, canine, backcountry, swift water rescue, incident management, ski, dive and technical ropes.

The sizes are from youth medium to 3XL. They will be shipped to the buyer’s home in March.

Click here to go to the order page.

HASTY volunteers respond round-the-clock 365 days a year. In 2020 HASTY Team volunteers responded to 115 missions for 7,735 volunteer hours on the missions. The sheriff’s office estimates it saved taxpayers $486,537.25.

The HASTY team is a non-profit group. Examples of its costs:

$1428 - 4 x 300′ 1/2″ Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($357/ea)

$2808 - 4 x 600′ 1/2″ Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($702/ea)

$1148 - 4 x 300 10mm Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($287/ea)

$2256 - 4 x 600 10mm Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($564/ea)

$9000 - 30 x light weight technical systems (helmet, harness, carabiners, prusik, purcell prusik, webbing) ($300/ea)

$2250 - 30 x ice axes ($75/ea)

$3750 - 30 x crampons ($125/ea)

$5700 - 12 x Team Arc’teryx Jackets ($475/ea)

$12,000 - 15 x Radios ($800/ea)

