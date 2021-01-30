Advertisement

Buy T-shirts to support Washoe County volunteer search-and-rescue

Washoe County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue HASTY team t-shirts
Washoe County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue HASTY team t-shirts(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue HASTY team celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and the public ca support the all-volunteer force by buying $30 t-shirts to help pay for equipment.

The UPF 50 HASTY Team t-shirts promote all training specialties: : helicopter, canine, backcountry, swift water rescue, incident management, ski, dive and technical ropes.

The sizes are from youth medium to 3XL. They will be shipped to the buyer’s home in March.

Click here to go to the order page.

HASTY volunteers respond round-the-clock 365 days a year. In 2020 HASTY Team volunteers responded to 115 missions for 7,735 volunteer hours on the missions. The sheriff’s office estimates it saved taxpayers $486,537.25.

The HASTY team is a non-profit group. Examples of its costs:

  • $1428 - 4 x 300′ 1/2″ Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($357/ea)
  • $2808 - 4 x 600′ 1/2″ Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($702/ea)
  • $1148 - 4 x 300 10mm Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($287/ea)
  • $2256 - 4 x 600 10mm Sterling Static Workpro Rope ($564/ea)
  • $9000 - 30 x light weight technical systems (helmet, harness, carabiners, prusik, purcell prusik, webbing) ($300/ea)
  • $2250 - 30 x ice axes ($75/ea)
  • $3750 - 30 x crampons ($125/ea)
  • $5700 - 12 x Team Arc’teryx Jackets ($475/ea)
  • $12,000 - 15 x Radios ($800/ea)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Washoe Co. HASTY Team responds to a stranded snowboarder at Mt. Rose.
Snowboarder rescued from Slide Mountain
A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
Man lost in hills above Carson City rescued
The Washoe Co. HASTY Team responds to a stranded snowboarder at Mt. Rose.
Snowboarder rescued from Slide Mountain

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
Man lost in hills above Carson City rescued
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper

Latest News

Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley.
Lemmon Valley residents remember flooding, look warily at fresh snow and rain
Lemmon Valley flooding
Lemmon Valley Residents Keep A Wary Eye on Runoff
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Health insurance enrollment
Health Insurance Enrollment Period Extended