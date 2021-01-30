Advertisement

As California virus cases fall, more people than ever dying

In this Jan. 9, 2021 file photo, transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a...
In this Jan. 9, 2021 file photo, transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has reported 40,000 coronavirus deaths as the state’s steepest surge of cases begins to taper.

Data reported by Johns Hopkins University shows the state passed the milestone Saturday. The grim number comes amid a sharp recent decline in cases and hospitalizations but while deaths surge at a record pace.

It took six months for California to record its first 10,000 deaths, then four months to double to 20,000. In just five more weeks the state reached 30,000. It then took only 20 days to get to 40,000. Now only New York has more deaths but at this pace California will eclipse that too.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
Man lost in hills above Carson City rescued
A woman was rescued from the Truckee River Friday morning.
Woman rescued from Truckee River near Sutro St.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak listens to a reporter's question in his office in Carson City, Nev.,...
State officials: Rural counties cannot stop following COVID-19 restrictions
The Washoe Co. HASTY Team responds to a stranded snowboarder at Mt. Rose.
Snowboarder rescued from Slide Mountain
Cisco Lamont Neal
Reno man gets 2-5 years in prison for child prostitution charge

Latest News

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation