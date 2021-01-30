Advertisement

App launches new snow removal services in Reno

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, just launched in Reno.

It connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals who are screened for reliability and safety. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

The process is completely contactless. Homeowners can pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“Anything that can make life easier has proven to work and this is just another vertical in the home services industry that we know that consumers are looking for,” Gene Caballero, Co-Founder of GreenPal said.

You can download the app to your smartphone to request services or visit its website. It also offers lawn care services.

The Nashville-based app currently operates in 46 states and more than 200 cities, including San Jose, Fresno, and Sacramento. It has more than one million homeowners signed up and more than 20,000 landscaping professionals running their business on GreenPal.

For more information about GreenPal, click here.

