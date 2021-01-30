Additional open enrollment period begins February 15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would open the federal portal for Americans to sign up for health insurance beginning next month.

“This opens it up a little more,” says Janel Davis, with Nevada Health Link. “So, really we are trying to continue to capture the uninsured population throughout our state. And even though that has significantly decreased over the years because of Nevada Health Link, there is still a lot of work to do. And there are still people who think they can’t afford a health insurance plan. And so, our job and mission is to educate Nevadans and make sure they know this is a resource for them,” she says.

Nevada bailed out of the federal portal healthcare.gov for residents to sign up for health insurance in 2019. The cost to use the system, as well as the uncertainty of its future, were two good reasons for the state to develop its own program.

With its own system in place, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange can pick and choose which programs it wants to be a part.

This opportunity they say is one that will not be missed.

The November 2020 to January 2021 enrollment period saw an increase of 6 percent participation when compared to the signup period from the previous year.

“And really Nevada Health Link is the only place where you can get those financial tax credits,” says Davis. “So subsidies are available. Four out of five Nevadans on our exchange program are receiving those. I can’t stress that enough, it really does make your plan more affordable,” she says.

This new enrollment period begins February 15, 2021, and continues for 90 days. It is not for those already enrolled. Instead, it is for new clients who missed the most recent opportunity to sign up for health insurance.

