300 roosters seized in cockfighting raid in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this rooster was one of 300 seized it...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this rooster was one of 300 seized it believes were used for cockfighting.(Las Vegas Metro)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police seized 300 roosters they suspect were used for cockfighting and arrested at least one person at the scene on drug-related charges.

Police say more charges are expected to be filed related to animal cruelty.

Police detectives and Clark County animal control officers rescued the animals during a raid Friday at a house in northeast Las Vegas.

Police say many roosters had their combs and spurs removed in preparation for fighting. They also found razors typically attached to the birds’ legs.

Animal welfare advocates praised the law enforcement action. Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, said cockfighting is a “barbaric blood-sport.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

