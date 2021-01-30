300 roosters seized in cockfighting raid in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police seized 300 roosters they suspect were used for cockfighting and arrested at least one person at the scene on drug-related charges.

Police say more charges are expected to be filed related to animal cruelty.

Police detectives and Clark County animal control officers rescued the animals during a raid Friday at a house in northeast Las Vegas.

Police say many roosters had their combs and spurs removed in preparation for fighting. They also found razors typically attached to the birds’ legs.

Animal welfare advocates praised the law enforcement action. Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, said cockfighting is a “barbaric blood-sport.”

