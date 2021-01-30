2 dead as winter storm barrels through California

LOS ANGELES (AP) - At least two people have died after a drenching storm brought flooding to California and buried the Sierra Nevada in heavy snow.

One person died Friday after being trapped in a San Diego storm drain trench near the Mexican border. A skier died Thursday after he was found buried in snow at the Mammoth Mountain resort in the Sierra.

The atmospheric river weather system rolled quickly through Southern California early Friday. There was concern that rain could lead to mudslides in Southern California areas burned bare by last year’s wildfires. But there were no immediate reports of major problems.

