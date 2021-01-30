Advertisement

2 dead as winter storm barrels through California

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy...
In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A drenching storm that brought California much-needed rain in what had been a dry winter wound down Friday after washing out Highway 1 near Big Sur, burying the Sierra Nevada in snow and causing muddy flows from slopes burned bare by wildfires. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By JOHN ANTCZAK and SCOTT SONNER
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:19 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - At least two people have died after a drenching storm brought flooding to California and buried the Sierra Nevada in heavy snow.

One person died Friday after being trapped in a San Diego storm drain trench near the Mexican border. A skier died Thursday after he was found buried in snow at the Mammoth Mountain resort in the Sierra.

The atmospheric river weather system rolled quickly through Southern California early Friday. There was concern that rain could lead to mudslides in Southern California areas burned bare by last year’s wildfires. But there were no immediate reports of major problems.

