Washoe schools on 2-hour delay on Friday

(KNOE)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, the school district reported Thursday. Winter bus stops will be in effect.

“The National Weather Service is predicting icy conditions in the morning likely to cause hazardous conditions on the roadways,” th school district said.

It urged motorists to drive safely. Students will be waiting for buses and walking to school. Snow may force them onto streets.

Students will get the usual lunches at school.

