Washoe County Sheriff’s Office involved in snowboarder rescue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter and the Sheriff’s Office HASTY Search and Rescue Team are working to reach a stranded snowboarder near the Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that the snowboarder went out of bounds on the Slide Mountain side of the resort.

The snowboarder reportedly is not injured, but he is stranded and cannot get back to the groomed ski area.

That part of Slide Mountain is under extreme avalanche danger with all the fresh snow received this week.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.