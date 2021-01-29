Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office involved in snowboarder rescue

The Washoe Co. HASTY Team responds to a stranded snowboarder at Mt. Rose.
The Washoe Co. HASTY Team responds to a stranded snowboarder at Mt. Rose.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter and the Sheriff’s Office HASTY Search and Rescue Team are working to reach a stranded snowboarder near the Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that the snowboarder went out of bounds on the Slide Mountain side of the resort.

The snowboarder reportedly is not injured, but he is stranded and cannot get back to the groomed ski area.

That part of Slide Mountain is under extreme avalanche danger with all the fresh snow received this week.

