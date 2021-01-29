Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

