Snow driving is slow driving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Officer Chad Johnston teaches emergency vehicle operations classes.

Unlike most of us, he’s purposely trying to get his car to slide. “You’ve got no real steering and full ABS engagement,” he says as he drives the car in the slush on a straightaway. He’s showing the common scenarios drivers can run into during snowy conditions on the road.

Behind the wheel, drive consistently. That means a slower consistent speed, no quick braking, accelerating, or turning.

That’s because there is no telling what conditions lie ahead.

“We really want people to drive well ahead of themselves,” says Officer Adam Blount, with the Reno Police Department. “And if you are driving right off your bumper, you are not going to anticipate that red light which might be several hundred feet away. So, if you can plan to stop well before that; well before it needs to happen, you are really going to reduce the risk of that sliding stop or rear end in an uncontrollable slide,” says Officer Blount.

If you’re on the road and you start to slide, it’s best to know what kind of car you have. For front wheel drive, turn the wheel in the same direction of the slide until you regain traction, then steer back into your original direction.

For cars with ABS headed toward an obstacle, apply a constant pressure on the brake-- even if the pedal vibrates--and keep steering.

If you can assess what you were doing before the slide, Officer Blount says, “Stop doing what you are doing.”

In other words, if you were braking before the slide, take your foot off the break. If you had your foot on the gas pedal, take your foot off the pedal.

It’s not uncommon to get a car stuck in the snow. Again, it’s important to know what kind of car it is.

At the Regional Safety Training Center, the all-wheel car used was not getting traction on one back tire while stuck in more than a foot of snow. Officers used a floor mat to help regain some of that traction on a back tire.

There is a lot to know.

The bottom line is if you don’t feel comfortable driving in these conditions, find someone who does.

