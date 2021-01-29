Advertisement

RTIA keeps airplanes flying through despite the storms

Airport said it did not see as many cancellations/delays as some might expect because of snow
File of flight schedule from RTIA
File of flight schedule from RTIA
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The storms that swept through northern Nevada and California not only caused dangerous conditions for vehicles but also airplanes.

Brian Kulpin, chief marketing and public affairs officer for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), said they did not see as many cancelations or delays through the storm as one might expect.

“One of the reasons we didn’t really experience delays is because of the great job the team did. Cleaning those runways and taxiways and ramps for the aircraft down to the concrete,” Kulpin said.

He explained there is a snow team “A” and a “B” that will rotate in and out to ensure the area where planes come in and take off are as safe as possible. However, he said it is ultimately up to the pilot in command whether or not the flight will take off or land.

“Really what it comes down to is the pilot and command decisions or airline corporate decisions sometimes that effect sometimes whether the aircraft will land or take off at an airport. They’re looking at the weather, they’re looking at incoming weather,” Kulpin said.

Kulpin said the airport has a plan in place for when winter weather storms through our area and explained the teams were more than prepared to handle it.

“We were ready, and we have a great coordination that we do between our snow teams that our on the runways and our taxiways communicating with the control tower which is then communicating with the aircraft that is inbound and leaving so it’s a constant complicated dance,” Kulpin said.

Not only is it important to get travelers to their destinations on time, but Kulpin said it was just as important for air freight.

“It kept this airport open and operating and kept people and even vaccine supplies coming through our community so it’s a very important role that we play by keeping this airport open,” Kulpin said.

If you do plan on traveling during the winter months, Kulpin recommends checking ahead of time with your airline to see if there are any delays or cancellations. He said this is better than calling the airport itself because your specific airline will be able to provide you with the most timely information.

