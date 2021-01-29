Advertisement

Reno man gets 2-5 years in prison for child prostitution charge

Cisco Lamont Neal
Cisco Lamont Neal(Nevada Attorney General's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man will spend up to five years in prison for inducing a child to engage in prostitution, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Cisco Lamont Neal, 37, was sentenced Thursday to two years to five years in prison by a Washoe District Court judge. When he is released from prison Neal will have to register as a sex offender.

The incidents happened between August 2019 and September 2019.

“January is human trafficking month and there’s no better time to remind Nevadans victimized by human trafficking that my office is here to help,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “This success in the courtroom should also remind those seeking to entrap members of our community that your crimes have not gone unnoticed and will be prosecuted.”

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

For more information: https://ag.nv.gov/Human_Trafficking/HT_Home/.

