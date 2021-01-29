Red Cross shares how you can plan and prepare for winter weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet with wintry conditions. Emergency officials continue to stress the importance of having a plan and being prepared when these types of weather situations happen.

“Having a plan is something we advocate for regardless of the weather.”

It’s critical to make sure your home is properly insulated to keep cool air out.

“Do you rely on electricity for your heat source or a wood-burning stove?” Mary Powell, Executive Director with American Red Cross Northern Nevada said, “Do you have enough of the materials you need to keep your home safe and warm?”

Stocking up on essential items will also go a long way.

Powell added, “if you could stay home for a couple of days and have enough food in your pantry to keep you by, that’s always ideal.”

Always make sure your home has working smoke alarms.

When it comes to your car, think about it as if it was your only source of shelter. Have a full tank of gas, an emergency supply kit, as well as sand or kitty litter.

“That is a great source to give you some additional traction if you were to slide off the road, that maybe you could use to pull yourself out with,” Powell said.

Carrying a bright-colored cloth, preferably red, to hang on your antenna also sends a signal that you’re stuck and need help.

“You just don’t know what could happen in the winter.”

It’s critical to follow these easy steps when dealing with disasters. It could be the difference between life or death.

Powell added, “We’d much rather save your life than be responding to give your family support because you’re gone.”

If your home is impacted in any way by winter storms or any other natural disaster, you can always contact the Red Cross and they’ll do whatever they can to help you and your family.

For more winter safety tips, click here.

