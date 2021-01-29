Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say a pedestrian hung on to a truck’s bumper for about 200 feet to keep from being more seriously injured after getting hit Thursday.

The pedestrian was crossing Wrondel Way just north of Grove Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Police say the man held on to the bumper to keep from going under the truck. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

The truck driver was cited for failure to yield.

