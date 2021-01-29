Advertisement

Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say a pedestrian hung on to a truck’s bumper for about 200 feet to keep from being more seriously injured after getting hit Thursday.

The pedestrian was crossing Wrondel Way just north of Grove Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Police say the man held on to the bumper to keep from going under the truck. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

The truck driver was cited for failure to yield.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on Sun Valley Blvd.
One dead in Sun Valley crash
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Thursday
Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies
MIS-C
Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

Latest News

Reno Police share common mistakes people make when driving in the snow.
Snow driving is slow driving
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 185 recoveries, no deaths
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
Road closed graphic.
US 395 closed in California’s Mono County