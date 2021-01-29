Nevada State Museum mints Health Care Heroes medallion for final time

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an opportunity for the community to help support our health care heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City will mint the Nevada Health Care Heroes medallion for a final time on January 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The medallion features an image of a health care worker at one of the COVID-19 testing sites set up by the Nevada National Guard.

The museum started minting the special medallions in October 2020 to raise money for the COVID-19 relief fund administered by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada.

The medallions are .999 fine silver, cost $100, and you can watch as the medallion is minted on the press. A portion of the proceeds goes to the relief fund.

“Nevada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our front-line health care workers are among the hardest hit,” Myron Freedman, Nevada State Museum, Carson City director, said. “The museum is glad to offer this opportunity to honor their contributions and give back to the men and women who work so hard to protect the community’s health.”

