Nevada officials: Jobless benefits office overhaul complete

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say Nevada’s troubled unemployment benefits program has been overhauled, and a “tsunami” of claims spurred by pandemic layoffs have largely been sorted.

The new department head and the outgoing leader of a governor-appointed strike force said Thursday. that unemployment office staffing has more than quadrupled, $8.3 billion in benefits have been paid and some 300,000 families are receiving benefits.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation chief Elisa Cafferata says the goal now is “getting people an answer and getting eligible claimants paid.” The strike force formed in August and led by former Democratic state lawmaker Barbara Buckley is being dissolved.

