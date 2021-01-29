I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound and westbound I-80 remains closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line due to multiple snow-related incidents.

Caltrans District 3 said the incidents have led to complete traffic standstills in some areas.

Crews are working to clear the highway. There is not estimated time of reopening.

