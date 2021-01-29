Advertisement

I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line

Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line.(Caltrans District 3)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound and westbound I-80 remains closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line due to multiple snow-related incidents.

Caltrans District 3 said the incidents have led to complete traffic standstills in some areas.

Crews are working to clear the highway. There is not estimated time of reopening.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on Sun Valley Blvd.
One dead in Sun Valley crash
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Thursday
Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies
MIS-C
Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

Latest News

Road closed graphic.
US 395 closed in California’s Mono County
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.
Construction crews bust down concrete on southbound I-580 over Mill Street.
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.