How the city of Reno decides which streets to plow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They measure local streets by the lane and in the city of Reno, for instance, there are more than 2,300 lane miles. When it comes to keeping them clear some of those miles are a higher priority than others.

The city has an interactive map to explain all of this. You’ll also find it looks complicated. The logic, however, is not.

Years ago, someone in public works told me to visualize it this way. First, the main roads--the arterials are the trunk and major branches, feeder roads the other branches. The problem is: most of us are living out in the twigs.

In the grand scheme of things, however, it’s not really a problem.

Main roads and emergency routes obviously, but also school zones--the trunk and major branches--should come first, followed by the feeder roads. The street outside our front door may have to wait.

“We’ll get there as soon as we can,” said Travis Truhill of the Reno Public Works Department, “But again our main priority is keeping main roadways, emergency routes and school zones open.”

As a rule, the city starts plowing when the snow depth reaches 4 or more inches on streets. That said, they may start plowing main intersections earlier to stay ahead of the game and higher elevations and outlying areas will usually get more snow and earlier attention. So, there may be several reasons why your street is closer to the back of the line.

In the meantime, there are things you can do to help them once they get there. Keep your street as clear as you can.

“Garbage cans get in the way,” Truhill said. “The same thing with excess parking on the streets. It makes it very challenging for us to plow the streets.”

Finally, be patient.

