Free tablet program for seniors in isolation

The SISConnect program is giving free electronics to people at least 60-years-old if they experience social isolation.
The SISConnect program is giving free electronics to people at least 60-years-old if they experience social isolation.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A non-profit organization called Seniors in Service is providing free kindle fire 8″ tablets for seniors who are dealing with isolation.

Click here to apply for a tablet. 

“The main purpose of this program is to make sure seniors have access to socialization and that they can access doctors appointments virtually and they can order goods and services to their home,”  said SISconnect Program Coordinator, Hannah Sweeney.

Two qualify for a free tablet the recipient must be at least 60-years-old, a Nevada resident, and experience social isolation.

State grants pay for the tablets.

There are at least 260 tablets to place with deserving seniors, but nearly 300 have already been given out.

“They are so happy to have access to seeing their family again. You know a lot of them haven’t seen their grandkids since COVID began so people are really excited to learn something new and be able to connect with their families,” Sweeney.

Seniors in Service is a program in northern Nevada designed to help people thrive in their golden years.

