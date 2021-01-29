Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:03 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
Snowing in South Reno Neighborhood
What to do if you lose power during a winter storm

Latest News

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
American Red Cross
Red Cross shares how you can plan and prepare for winter weather
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US