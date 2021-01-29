Carson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a man who may be lost in the hills above Carson City.
The search is centered around Goni Road north of Arrowhead.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 News Now, the man was walking up the hill either late last night or early this morning.
