Carson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a man who may be lost in the hills above Carson City.

The search is centered around Goni Road north of Arrowhead.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 News Now, the man was walking up the hill either late last night or early this morning.

