Advertisement

Carson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.(Carson City Search and Rescue)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a man who may be lost in the hills above Carson City.

The search is centered around Goni Road north of Arrowhead.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 News Now, the man was walking up the hill either late last night or early this morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper
Snowing in South Reno Neighborhood
What to do if you lose power during a winter storm

Latest News

American Red Cross
Red Cross shares how you can plan and prepare for winter weather
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada officials: Jobless benefits office overhaul complete
The SISConnect program is giving free electronics to people at least 60-years-old if they...
Free tablet program for seniors in isolation
In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, a tractor trailer that is stuck in heavy...
Atmospheric river storm drenches California, snow piles high