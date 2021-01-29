Advertisement

Atmospheric river storm drenches California, snow piles high

In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, a tractor trailer that is stuck in heavy...
In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, a tractor trailer that is stuck in heavy snowfall at Crestview along U.S. Hwy 395, closed in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Andy Richard/Caltrans District 9 via AP)(Andy Richard | AP)
By JOHN ANTCZAK and SCOTT SONNER
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Evacuations have been ordered in wildfire burn areas prone to mudslides as an atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into Southern California, while blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

The storm took aim Thursday like a massive firehose at the central coast, where total rainfall over two days neared 14 inches in San Luis Obispo County.  

Across the state in the Eastern Sierra, Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported more than 7 feet of new snow on its summit, and blizzard warnings persist along both sides of the California-Nevada border. 

