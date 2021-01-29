Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper
A search is underway for a man reported missing in the hills above Carson City near Goni Road.
Man lost in hills above Carson City rescued

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital
U.S. 395 is back open to Lee Vining after snowy conditions shut it down.
U.S. 395 now open to Lee Vining