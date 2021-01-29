Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:24 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Fatal shooting on S. Virginia St. believed to be in self-defense
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wrondel Way.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after hanging on to truck bumper
Crews work to clear multiple snow-related incidents along I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada...
I-80 closed in both directions at Nevada state line
Snowing in South Reno Neighborhood
What to do if you lose power during a winter storm

Latest News

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
American Red Cross
Red Cross shares how you can plan and prepare for winter weather