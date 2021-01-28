What to do if you lose power during a winter storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s easy to forget how much you rely on electricity until your power goes out. Extreme winter weather can cause this to happen at your home.

“Our first and highest priority is ensuring public and employee safety during an upcoming storm,” Will Morgan, Area Service Manager with NV Energy said.

NV Energy says there are ways to stay safe and prepared in case a blackout occurs in your area.

Morgan added, “If you come across downed power lines, you need to consider them live and dangerous and stay away, and call 911 immediately to report it.”

It’s important to have a waterproof outage kit ready. Make sure it includes items like bottled water, ready-to-eat foods, flashlights, blankets, a first-aid kit, a battery-operated radio and clock, and extra batteries.

“We are fully staffed right now. we have crews available to work 24/7,” Morgan said, “We do our best, and our crews work as hard as they can to get power back to people as quickly as possible.”

During an outage, crews check for damaged lines, clear them, and restore power to essential services like hospitals first, then neighborhoods and businesses.

Morgan added, “It truly is rewarding when you see a map full of red dots during a major storm and seeing that start to clear up and getting people with their power back on.”

If your power goes out, you can report it online to NV Energy in case crews are not already aware of it. There is also an outage map available online with real-time updates and estimated times of restoration.

