WCSD students enjoy first snow day

(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School District cancelled schools today, making it the first snow day for students.

McQueen High School is a favorite spot for many families, as many take advantage of the big snow hill to go sledding and build a snowman.

PJ Hayes said he enjoyed the morning spending time with his dad, brother and friends.

“We’ll probably be here for another 30 minutes because my dad has to go back to work, but its been great,” said Hayes. “We haven’t had a day like this in a long time, but it’s been really fun.”

Brody Killingsworth said he teamed up with his friend Tyler Laplaca to race down the hill.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a day like this and it’s awesome,” said Killingsworth. “We built a jump up there and just doing some tricks!”

Tyler Laplaca said McQueen high school is his second favorite place to go sledding.

“We’ve been here for about an hour,” said Laplaca “My first favorite spot to go sledding is up on Peavine mountain. It’s pretty fun too.

The Washoe County School District also cancelled school for Thursday, January 28th, 2021 due to a winter storm warning.

