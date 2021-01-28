Washoe County has first flu death since December 2019; flu cases down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County reported the first influenza-related death for the current flu season on Wednesday. The deceased is a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The season began at the beginning of January and the death occurred in the second week. A year ago there were three flu-related deaths reported in the second week of the flu season. The last flu-related death actually happened In December 2019 and was not listed until the January flu report.

“We have seen far fewer flu hospitalizations and deaths reported than in previous years,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “However, with COVID-19 still being transmitted in our community, the same mitigations measures apply and we strongly encourage you to get a flu shot. It’s not too late. Having a flu shot will help prevent getting the flu and also will lead to less-severe symptoms if you do get it.”

It’s still not too late to get a flu shot, the county said. To find locations, check with your healthcare provider, pharmacies or go to Immunize Nevada.

People getting the COVID-19 vaccine need to wait at least 14 days before or after any other vaccines, include flu shots.

While the flu shot cannot be guaranteed to keep you from getting the flu, those who do get a flu shot typically experience less severe symptoms if they do get the flu and are more likely to recover faster than if they had not received immunization for flu.

