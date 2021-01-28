Advertisement

US 395 closed in California’s Mono, Inyo counties

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISHOP, Calif.. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 in Mono and Inyo counties will remain closed until Thursday, the California Department of Transportation reported Wednesday.

Drivers should use U.S. 6 in Bishop or U.S. 95 in Nevada and detour through Hawthorne in western Nevada.

Caltrans warns chains are needed on U.S. 6 and road conditions can change.

Caltrans will reassess road conditions on Thursday.

More information:

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or 1-800-427-7623

https://nvroads.com/ or 511.

