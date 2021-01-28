US 395 closed in California’s Mono, Inyo counties

BISHOP, Calif.. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 in Mono and Inyo counties will remain closed until Thursday, the California Department of Transportation reported Wednesday.

Drivers should use U.S. 6 in Bishop or U.S. 95 in Nevada and detour through Hawthorne in western Nevada.

Caltrans warns chains are needed on U.S. 6 and road conditions can change.

Caltrans will reassess road conditions on Thursday.

