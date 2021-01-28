Advertisement

Urban Roots selling winter home garden kits

Urban Roots is selling home garden kits to teach adults and children basic gardening skills.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:38 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can sharpen your gardening skills and help a local non-profit at the same time. Urban Roots is currently taking orders for home gardening kits for both adults and kids.

Garden kits include gloves, peat pellets, seeds, markers, spray bottles for light watering and miniature greenhouses. They also include bilingual instructions explaining the process from start to finish. Kid versions also include a garden journal to help children track their progress. Seeds in the winter box include chives, cilantro and gourmet greens, all of which tend to do well during winter.

The nonprofit anticipates the winter kit, which costs $40, will be ready for pickup or delivery early February 2021, and is accepting pre-orders now on its website. Spring kits are estimated to be available in April of 2021.

Urban Roots could benefit from more community support after being hit hard by the pandemic, forcing the cancellation of all in-person programming and events in 2020.

