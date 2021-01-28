Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Round 2 of this powerful storm is here and will continue through early Friday. Watch for whiteout conditions and closed roads in the Sierra and snow and rain for valleys. Keep the snow shovel and tire chains handy at all elevations. Conditions will improve Friday and only a few showers are expected on Saturday. Another storm will move into the region on Monday and Tuesday. More mountain snow and valley snow and rain are likely. -Jeff

Most Read

Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

Natural Resource Conservation Service said Nevada had a very dry year.
Nevada snowpack benefitting from multiple storms
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Tuesday Web Weather