Teen rescued after being buried in 5 feet of snow near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old boy is safe after being buried in snow for hours.

The Truckee Fire Protection District said it happened Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021 near Serene Lakes.

Officials said the boy was playing in a snow cave near his home when snow slid off the roof of a shed and buried him.

The family called police after he didn’t come inside after a few hours. Rescue crews found the boy buried under five feet of snow.

Officials are reminding people to be careful around rooftops with all of the fresh snow.

The provided these safety tips as more winter weather is expected:

ROOF AVALANCHE – Stay away from the area where snow slides off the roof, especially metal roofs. The snow can come off very forcefully injuring, burying or even killing a person. Keep kids away from playing in these areas, use the buddy system and check on them frequently.

SLEDDING INTO THE STREET. Sledding is fun but when the runout goes out into a street it’s a recipe for disaster. Kids have been struck, injured and killed in Truckee.

DRIVE SLOW – Leave yourself lots of stopping distance. Intersections get particularly slick and driving too fast can result in striking the car in front of you at the intersection.

SNOW BLOWER – It may be obvious to stay away from the spinning auger but not so obvious is the secondary spinning blade in the chute. Never stick a hand in the chute, stop the blower and use a stick to clear. Sticking your hand in the chute is a quick way to lose a few fingers.

AVALANCHES – Avalanches are common around here in the backcountry. Get educated, carry avalanche rescue gear and check the daily avalanche report for the current conditions Sierraavalanchecenter.org. Today is EXTREME Danger, stay out of the backcountry!

CARBON MONOXIDE – CO can build up in your home, especially in winter months. Make sure you have at least 2 working and battery backed-up CO detectors in your home. Call 911 when it alarms and exit the home. Keep the exhaust pipe clear on your car when stuck in the snow too!

SLIP & FALL – Slipping, falling and fracturing bones is a common thing in our environment. Use Ice Melt and boot chains from the hardware store to prevent falls on ice!

