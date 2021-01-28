Advertisement

Storm pounds California, Nevada with rain, wind and snow

Amy Lilly peers into the room damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house during a storm...
Amy Lilly peers into the room damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By JOHN ANTCZAK and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind is pounding parts of California and Nevada.

Trees have been toppled and there are power outages and mudflows in areas scarred by wildfires.

Mudslides near Salinas south of the Bay Area caused damage to about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went through a house.

The onslaught Wednesday is being fueled by a potent atmospheric river weather system that swept in from the Pacific and passed through the San Francisco Bay Area overnight. The storm was expected to drop down into Southern California on Thursday.

