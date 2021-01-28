Snow storm brings fresh powder to ski resorts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter storms have brought snow to many areas in northern Nevada and California, but ski resorts, in particular, have benefited.

Russell Carlton, senior manager of communications for Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood resorts, said all three ski areas saw roughly a foot of snow in a 24 hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday. He said this was the most they have seen in an overnight period since this season started.

“This really is our first big storm of this winter and we’re excited,” Carlton said.

As the storm continues into the weekend, Carlton said to plan on there being delays of some sort at all three of the resorts if you have a lift ticket or reservation.

“We do expect delayed operations at all three of our resorts. Wind holds and snow safety holds, which can impact our operations. It’s going to be a big one and we know people are excited to ski but it needs to be done so safely,” Carlton said.

He said this weekend for all three resorts is already at full capacity, so unless you previously had a lift ticket or reservation, you are going to have to wait for another day.

Carlton explained although this may be their first big snowstorm of this season, the resorts are no strangers to heavy, winter conditions.

“We will continue to prepare throughout this entire storm cycle. Our patrol teams are out there, our mount operations teams and they’re working very hard so that people can enjoy what they can and when they can as soon as we can safely do so,” Carlton said.

He asked if you are going to come out to respect the mountain signage. Do not go on closed-off terrain and make sure you are paying attention because there may be hidden obstacles.

If you would like to check the availability of any of the resorts, you can do so by visiting https://www.epicpass.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/check-availability.aspx

