Reno police respond to incident near Plumb Lane and South Virginia St

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:25 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has responded to the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street, just south of midtown Reno.

Several police cars are on scene. The call went out about 8:46 p.m.

Police are not commenting yet on the nature of the incident.

Hillcrest Drive is closed at South Virginia Street.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on scene and will provide updates when they become available.

