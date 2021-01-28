Advertisement

Reno Phil gaining national attention

PBS Reno President & CEO, Kurt Mische talking about the one-hour documentary featuring the Reno...
PBS Reno President & CEO, Kurt Mische talking about the one-hour documentary featuring the Reno Phil.(WIS)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:29 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PBS Reno’s documentary, The Work of Art: Reno Phil, has been picked up for national distribution by American Public Television.

Click here to watch the documentary.

It explores the 50th anniversary of the Reno Philharmonic, the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, and the subsequent creation of a special piece of music by an up-and-coming composer.

The documentary follows the Organization over the course of a year.

It also reveals the collaboration between Reno Phil Musical Director Laura Jackson and world-renowned composer Zhou Tain who created Transcend to honor these major milestones in northern Nevada.  

“We’re very pleased and very honored that they have agreed to work with us to let us kind of lift the curtain and look behind to see what’s there,” said PBS Reno President & CEO, Kurt Mische.

The one-hour documentary first aired on our local PBS Station in October of 2019 and earned a 2020 Gold Communicator Award of Excellence and a 2020 Silver Telly Award.

It will start airing across the United States in late February of 2021. PBS member stations around the country will be able to begin working the program into their own schedules.

