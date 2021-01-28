Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
One dead in Reno shooting just south of midtown
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on Sun Valley Blvd.
One dead in Sun Valley crash
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Thursday
Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies
MIS-C
Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

Latest News

President Biden signed healthcare executive orders on Thursday.
Biden signs healthcare executive orders
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.
SC Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill aimed at restricting most abortions
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home