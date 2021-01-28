Advertisement

One dead in Sun Valley crash

AP
AP(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM PST
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died this afternoon in a crash on Sun Valley Boulevard near Quartz Lane, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The person had been taken to the hospital following the late afternoon accident.

Another person had a minor injury and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash will close Sun Valley Boulevard in both directions from Quartz Lane to Middlefork Drive at least until 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

We have a reporter on the way and will update the story.

