One dead in Sun Valley crash

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died this afternoon in a crash on Sun Valley Boulevard near Quartz Lane, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The person had been taken to the hospital following the late afternoon accident.

Another person had a minor injury and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash will close Sun Valley Boulevard in both directions from Quartz Lane to Middlefork Drive at least until 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

