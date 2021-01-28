Advertisement

Officials warns of extreme avalanche danger

Sierra Avalanche Center said the warning expires Friday at 7 a.m.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC) said an extreme avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday morning due to high winds and snowfall.

The center issued the warning on Wednesday. Executive Director David Reichel said travel in the backcountry terrain is not advised. “It doesn’t take an enormous avalanche to hurt or kill us, but we certainly should expect very large avalanches during extreme avalanche danger.”

Reichel said it’s the first time the center issued an extreme warning this season and it’s very rare. He said the snowpack has gained some strength, but there are some areas where it still weak.

“Unfortunately we have several weak areas in our snowpack, that’s a concern when we’re in the middle of receiving three to six feet of snow.”

The center said once its safe to travel in the backcountry to bring a probe, shovel, and beacon.

To follow the forecast click here.

